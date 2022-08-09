Bangladesh reports another Covid death

Bangladesh recorded another Covid-linked deaths with 239 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,308 while the caseload 2,007,870, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate slightly dropped to 4.34 per cent from Monday’s 4.99 percent as 5,504 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.08 per cent from Tuesday’s 97.06 per cent.

In July, Bangladesh reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest death toll and cases in the last five months since March this year, as per DGHS.

Among the deceased, 57 were unvaccinated while seven received the first dose, 52 the second dose and 26 the third dose, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 34,901 patients recovered from the disease during this period.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.