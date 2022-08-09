Considering fare hike, but nothing decided yet: Railway Minister

No decision has been taken yet about the increase of the railway fare, said Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon on Tuesday.

“After the price hike of fuel, we are thinking about the increase of rail fare as already many organisations have coordinated the price with the fuel price. Still we do not take any decision,” he said while visiting the Joydebpur Rail Junction.

The 30-,kilometer four-rail line work from Kamalapur to Tongi and 12-kilometer double rail line work from Tongi-Joydebpur, involving Tk 1300 crore, have been going on in full swing, UNB reports.

The double rail tracks from Gazipur’s Tongi to Joydebpur will be operational in December this year, said Railway Sujon.

He also visited the construction works of double rail tracks from Tongi to Joydebpur.