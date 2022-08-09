Enjoy homemade soups this monsoon to boost immunity and lose weight

A hot bowl of soup in monsoon is the perfect way to warm you up on a rainy day and make you feel good about life. A perfect starter, a nutritious mid-meal snack, and a light dinner option, a bowl of soup is for every season and can be enjoyed at any time of the day to satiate your cravings and keep you full. Soups are also a storehouse of nutrients considering the many healthy ingredients we can add to them from fresh vegetables, proteins, to healthy carbs. Fitness enthusiasts with hectic routines can definitely trust this one-pot meal to lose weight in a healthy way, Hindustan Times reported.

All you have to do is buy the seasonal veggies, combine them with tofu or paneer, and sprinkle your choice of spices and herbs to add flavour and nutrition to your bowl.

“Soups are usually perceived boring but with a hint of creativity you can pack in nutrients and antioxidants specially in monsoon for your comfort soup bowl,” says nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post listing all the benefits of soups in monsoon season.

Here are reasons why homemade soups can help in monsoon:

Great way to add vegetables before your meal to avoid glucose spikes

In monsoon it’s advisable to avoid salads and uncooked veggies. Now soup is a great way to start your meal that packs in fibre and reduces glucose spikes. In fact, prepared with the right ingredients (vegetables + enough protein + some carbs), soup can be a truly healthy dish and be considered as a complete meal.

Keep you hydrated

During monsoon, it’s not uncommon to drink less than you need. But while you may not be hot and sweaty, you still lose fluid through daily activities. Since soups are mostly liquid, they’re a great way to stay hydrated and full.

Give your immune system a boost

Monsoon brings a host of infections and soups are a great antidote for times when you are sick. Freshly prepared vegetable soups with seasonings like ginger and black pepper stop certain white blood cells – neutrophils from congregating and causing inflammation which in turn triggers the body to produce mucus. It also thins mucus effectively.

Can reduce hunger pangs

Soup may reduce hunger and increase fullness. This may be due the fibre present (through vegetables/beans). Fibre is known to increase feelings of fullness by delaying gastric emptying and increasing stomach leads to your stomach being fuller for longer, which translates to reduced hunger. It also increases insulin sensitivity.