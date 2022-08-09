Holy Ashura today

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), a grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), is being observed across the country on Tuesday with due religious solemnity.

Tuesday is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar. This day is well-known as the “Holy Ashura”.

It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a ‘mourning and heartbreaking event’, which has special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.

The day is a public holiday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his message, the President said, “Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. No religion supports violence, hatred and conflict. On this holy day of Ashura, I wish for the establishment of equality, justice-based and peaceful society as well as unity, solidarity and continuous progress of the Muslim Ummah.”

In her message, Prime Minister Hasina said, “We all keep upholding the message of the holy Ashura in our hearts and participate in public welfare work from our respective positions in establishing truth and justice in the national life and build a non-discriminatory, happy, prosperous and peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

Members of the Shia community in Bangladesh have chalked out a slew of programmes to mark the day, including a traditional Tajia procession in the capital that will start from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.

Adequate security measures have been taken around Imambara Husaini Dalan to ensure smooth observance of the Ashura.

Like previous years, nobody carrying bags, sharp weapons or flammable objects will be allowed to enter the venues of the holy Ashura programmes.

City dwellers have also been asked to refrain from lighting firecrackers on the day.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes, highlighting the significance of the day.