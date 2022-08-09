Tea workers strike for wage hike

Hundreds of workers of 23 tea gardens in Sylhet observed a two hour work abstention on Tuesday demanding a daily wage of Tk 300 due to price hike of daily essentials.

The workers of Sylhet Valley went on work abstention around 10 am on Tuesday demanding a hike in their wages.

They also brought out a procession in front of Lakkatura Tea Garden near Sylhet Airport road and formed a human chain there.

Raju Goala, president of Tea Workers Union Sylhet Valley, said “We have been demanding to raise our wages for loa ng but no response has come yet. Already the daily essentials items shot up in the local kitchen market and the price hike of fuel also brings a double blow for us. It is difficult for us to maintain our family with Tk 120 daily wages.”

The authorities concerned did not pay any heed to our demand for the past two years though there is a norm to renew the contract between two years but no effective steps have been taken yet, forcing us to go for two hour movement, he said.

He also threatened to go for a tougher movement if their demand for Tk 300 daily wage was not met immediately.