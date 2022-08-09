US praises Bangladesh’s success in COVID vaccination, food security

US Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs Ambassador Michele J. Sison has praised Bangladesh’s tremendous success in countrywide COVID-19 vaccination and ensuring food security.

She also praised Bangladesh’s contributions in peacekeeping operations (PKO), particularly women’s participation in the PKOs, reports UNB.

During her meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday, she also discussed the upcoming elections in the multilateral fora.

“The United States and Bangladesh share common interests on the most challenging global issues, and we will continue to collaborate closely,” said the US Embassy on Tuesday as Sison wrapped up her visit.

Sison expressed her felicitations on the 50 years celebration of Bangladesh-USA diplomatic relations.

Referring to the robust multilateral engagements between the two countries, both the dignitaries candidly discussed various multilateral issues of mutual interests.

They exchanged views on the priority issues, particularly in the UN and other international organizations, including peacekeeping operations, food security, global health emergencies, climate resilience, human rights, and the Rohingya issue.

Sison highly appreciated Bangladesh’s humanitarian gesture extended to the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs).

In this context, Foreign Secretary Masud said that Bangladesh does not subscribe to any idea of long-term hosting of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and urged the international community to focus on their immediate safe return to Myanmar.

After the call on, Sison attended a luncheon hosted by the Foreign Secretary in her honour.

Earlier, a discussion session between the senior officials from the different ministries of the government and the US delegation led by Sison was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They exchanged views on peacekeeping operations, food security, global health, climate change, human rights and Rohingya crisis and possible repatriation, G77 dynamics, and Bangladesh-US partnership in the UNESCAP.

The delegation led by Sison also attended a roundtable discussion at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) on Monday afternoon and had discussion on advancing sustainable development and food security.