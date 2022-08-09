With Tazia back as its moving heartbeat, Ashura observed in due solemnity

Muslims across Bangladesh observed the Holy Ashura on Tuesday, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), with religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers, embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid’s soldiers on Karbala maidan in Iraq to uphold the teachings of the Prophet.

After two years of Covid hiatus, the Shia community members observed the day through various programmes, including the passionate procession known as the Tazia (meaning expression of grief) in the city from Hosenee Dalan of Old Dhaka in the morning that ended at Dhanmondi after parading different city streets escorted by law enforcers.

The need for social distancing led to the government proscribing the Tazia procession on Ashura for two years.

Adequate security measures were taken around Imambara Husaini Dalan to ensure smooth observance of Ashura.

The day was a public holiday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said “Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. No religion supports violence, hatred and conflict. On this holy day of Ashura, I wish for the establishment of equality, Justice-based and peaceful society as well as unity, solidarity and continuous progress of the Muslim Ummah.”

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said “We all keep upholding the message of the holy Ashura in our hearts and participate in public welfare work from our respective positions in establishing truth and justice in the national life and build a non-discriminatory, happy, prosperous and peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamed by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”