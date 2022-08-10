18 schools get computers in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Computers were distributed among 18 schools at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Wednesday.

These computers were distributed with the funding of Local Government Division and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Dharmapasha upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the upazila parishad premises.

Dharmapasha upazila chairman Mozammel Hossain Rokon was present as the chief guest at the programme with Dharmapasha upazila nirbahi officer Muntasir Hasan in the chair.

Upazila vice chairman Billal Nuri and woman vice chairman Jesmin were present as special guests at the programme.