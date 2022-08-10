Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 198 new cases

Bangladesh has reported one more death and 198 fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning.

With the latest fatalities and cases, Covid-19 killed 29,309 people and infected others, 2,008,068, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

However, the daily case positivity rate fell to 5.09 percent from Tuesday’s 4.34 per cent as 3,888 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.09 per cent from Tuesday’s 97.08 per cent.

In July, Bangladesh reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest death toll and cases in the last five months since March this year, according to the DGHS.

Among the deceased, 57 were unvaccinated while seven received the first dose, 52 the second dose and 26 the third dose, the DGHS said.

Besides, 34,901 patients recovered from the disease during the period.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20, 2021 since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28, 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10, 2021.