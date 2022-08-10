Fuel price hike: BNP gears up for ‘massive showdown’ in Dhaka Thursday

BNP has planned a ‘massive showdown’ through a public rally in the capital on Thursday in protest against the fresh fuel price hike and power crisis.

The party’s Dhaka South and North units have already taken necessary preparations to ensure a huge turnout of people at the rally from all wards of the capital to send out a message to the ruling party about its strength in carrying out a strong movement, top party leaders told UNB on Wednesday.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office where senior leaders, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will speak on the country’s current situation.

Dhaka South city unit BNP convenor Abdus Salam said they are expecting a huge gathering in the rally to protest the government’s unjustified decision to increase the fuel price while people are struggling to cope with skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities.

“Our party leaders and workers at all levels from every ward and thana of Dhaka city will join this rally,” he said.

Salam said they hope that city dwellers who are not directly involved in politics will also participate in the rally.

He said they are working to make the rally a huge success with the spontaneous participation of people from all walks of life.

Asked whether they have got permission from the police for the rally, Salam said they informed the police authorities about it.

Dhaka North City BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman said Nayapaltan will witness a human sea on Thursday. “It’ll be a memorable rally as we have made all the necessary preparations for it.”

He said leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies together with common people will take part in the rally.

Stating that they will hold the rally in a peaceful and democratic manner, the BNP leader said, “We’ll send out a message to the current regime about our strength through the rally and urge it to immediately step down and hand over power to a non-partisan neutral government.”

Earlier on Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced a two-day programme, including Thursday’s protest rally, against the latest hike in fuel prices, transport fares and soaring prices of all essential commodities.

The programmes are also meant for registering the party’s protest against the ongoing load shedding and the killing of two leaders of its associate bodies by police in Bhola.

Besides, the party’s all metropolitan city and district units will arrange protest rallies across the country on Friday.

In an abrupt move, the government increased the prices of diesel, octane and petrol by 42.5 per cent, 51.7 per cent and 51 per cent respectively on Friday night. Currently, diesel is being sold at Tk 114 per litre, octane at Tk 135 per litre and petrol at Tk 130 per litre.