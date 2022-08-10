PM Sheikh Hasina chairs Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meeting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday presided over the regular general meeting of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust at her official residence Ganabhaban.

In the regular meeting of the management committee of the board of trustees, the minutes of the previous meeting were given approval, while different issues of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum were discussed, said a press release of the Prime Minister’s Press Wing, reports BSS.

Besides, the meeting also discussed the report of the sub-committee and other important issues, it added.

The members including Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, Sheikh Helal Uddin, Farida Sheikh, Advocate Anisul Haque, Shahana Yasmin Shampa, Major General (retd) Abdul Hafiz Mollik and Rabiul Hasan Ovi were present.

Chief executive officer of the trust Mashura Hossain, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Memorial Museum’s curator Nazrul Islam Khan and trust’s controller of accounts Siddique Hossain Chowdhury also attended the meeting.