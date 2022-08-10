Samrat to stay in jail as SC upholds his bail cancellation order

The Appellate Division on Wednesday upheld a High Court order that cancelled the bail granted by lower court to expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a corruption case.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Nuruzzaman dismissed a leave to appeal petition filed by Samrat challenging the HC order.

Now, Samrat will have to stay in jail.

From March 31 to May 11 this year, Samrat was granted bail by the lower court in a total of four cases on health ground.

After receiving the bail papers on May 11, the jail authorities released Samrat.

On May 18, the ACC filed an application in the High Court seeking cancellation of bail in a case filed against him for acquiring assets other than known income, saying that Samrat could not secure a bail because of the

gravity of his offence.

Moreover, no relevant medical papers were submitted before the lower court to prove his illness, said the ACC.

The High Court cancelled his bail and ordered him to surrender to the lower court within next seven days.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat from a village in Cumilla’s Chauddagram upazila on October 6, 2019.

In a subsequent action, police raided his Kakrail office in the capital and recovered huge quantities of foreign liquor, guns and rare species of wildlife skins.

A mobile court sentenced Samrat to six months of jail term for possessing wildlife hides. A case was filed against him under the Arms and Drugs Act for possession of arms and drugs.

Later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case against him under the Money Laundering Act and the ACC filed a case alleging illegal acquisition of assets.