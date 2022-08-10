Schoolgirl dies as boat sinks in Sylhet haor

A 12-year-old schoolgirl died as a boat capsized in Burikeyari haor in Fenchuganj upazila of Sylhet early Wednesday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Morshed Jahan Ferdousi, of the upazila. She was a sixth grader of Fariza Khatun Girls’ High School.

A boat carrying 17-18 people including Ferdousi sank in the haor around 9 am, said Md Shafayet Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fenchuganj police station.

Although locals rescued the other people the girl drowned in the haor.

Later, police fished out the body, said the OC.