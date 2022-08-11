10-yr jail for drugs-related anomalies, offenses

The Cabinet on Thursday approved in principle the draft of the Drugs Act, 2022 with harsher punishment for drugs related anomalies and offenses.

Under the draft law, the punishment for such crimes will be maximum 10-year jail with fine of Tk 10 lakh from maximum three-year jail with fine of Tk two lakh fine in the existing law, reports UNB.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Other cabinet members were connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Briefing reporters, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the highest punishment of 10-year imprisonment, Tk 10 lakh penalty or both was kept in several sections of the draft law.

He said the proposed law was designed in light of the Drugs Act, 1940 and the Drugs (Control) Ordinance, 1982.

The offenses, for which the maximum punishment of 10-year jail and Tk 10 lakh fine were kept in the draft law, include producing or importing drugs without licenses; producing, importing, exporting, marketing, stocking, selling or showcasing drugs without registration; producing, selling, stocking or marketing adulterated drugs; and stealing and selling government’s drugs.