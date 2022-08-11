After ‘Poran’, Raihan Rafi coming up with ‘Damal’

Noted filmmaker Raihan Rafi’s movie ‘Poran’ has been getting huge positive response from the audience since its release date. The movie continues to dominate theatres in its fifth week.

After the four-week blockbuster run of ‘Poran’, Raihan Rafi has hinted that his new film ‘Damal’ is coming in theatres soon.

The film ‘Damal’, which was submitted to the Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) on July 31, is awaiting censor clearance.

About the film Damal, Rafi said, “Members of Bangladesh Film Censor Board watched the film on Monday and decided to give uncut clearance to the movie. They also have praised our film ‘Damal’. We will get the certificate soon. Hopefully, the film will be released in theatres at the end of the October this year.”

‘Damal’ is the fourth film of Raihan Rafi. His other three films are—‘Poramon-2’, ‘Dohon’ and ‘Poran’.

The film has been conceptualised by Impress Telefilm and Channel i Managing Director Faridur Reza Sagar. Raihan Rafi and Nazim Ud Daula have jointly scripted the production.

Actors Siam Ahmed, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Sariful Razz, Rashed Mamun Apu, Sumit and others will be seen acting in the movie.

The story of the film is based on legendary Shadhin Bangla Football Team. Formed in June 1971, the Bangladeshi football team played a total of 16 matches in different locations, earning a total of BDT 5 lakh. The team decided to donate this amount to the war fund. Thus, the story of the film continues…