Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses

The Bangladesh cabinet on Thursday approved in principle the draft of the Drugs Act, 2022 with harsher punishment for drugs related anomalies and offenses.

Under the draft law, the punishment for such crimes will be maximum 10-year jail with fine of Tk 1 million from maximum three-year jail with fine of Tk 200,000 fine in the existing law.

The approval came from the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Other cabinet members were connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Briefing reporters, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the highest punishment of 10-year imprisonment, Tk 1 million penalty or both was kept in several sections of the draft law.

The offenses, for which the maximum punishment of 10-year jail and Tk 1 million fine were kept in the draft law, include producing or importing drugs without licenses; producing, importing, exporting, marketing, stocking, selling or showcasing drugs without registration; producing, selling, stocking or marketing adulterated drugs; and stealing and selling government’s drugs.