COVID vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country

The government on Thursday started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 5-11.

The campaign began by administering Pfizer vaccine doses to 16 students at Abul Bashar Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the programme at 12:30 pm at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The special pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be expanded nationwide on August 25.

Education Minister Dipu, who was also present at the programme, said 98 per cent students aged 12-18 received the first dose while 83 per cent the second dose of COVID vaccine.

A total of 1.5 million specially prepared Pfizer vaccines have arrived for children aged 5-11 years.