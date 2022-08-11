Facing chronic headache? Try these types of herbal tea

Due to the humid weather and the deadlines of office, we often face headache in the later part of the evening. This chronic headache takes long to get cured. However, only tea is enough to keep headache at bay. Try these types of special tea which can help with headache, Hindustan times reported.

Ginger tea helps in curing headache. The anti-inflammatory elements also help in boosting digestion. When we do not have healthy food in the afternoon, it can cause headache – ginger tea helps with the same.

Tulsi tea is an amazing cure for Migraine. When mixed with a cup of tea, tulsi leaves help in curing headaches. It is also given a lot of importance in Ayurveda medicine.

Pudina tea is known for curing gastric issues, stress and anxiety. Hence, it helps in curing headaches as well.

Green tea helps in getting rid of the toxins of the body. It also helps in strengthening the muscles and relieving the body of pain.

Lavender tea helps in detoxing the body, reducing headache and Migraine symptoms. It also helps in boosting sleep and relaxation.

Chamomile tea is devoid of caffeine and is loaded with antioxidants. It helps in boosting cardiovascular health and alleviating mental stress