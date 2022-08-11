Ganatantra Mancha threatens to launch mass uprising

Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of seven political parties, has threatened to launch an oust-government movement through a mass uprising joining hands with all opposition political parties of the country.

Leaders of the platform issued the threat while speaking at a rally at National Press Club premises in the capital on Thursday.

Speaking at the rally, titled “Oust fascism, change governing system, and resist fuel oil price hike,” Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rab said the government has raised the fuel oil prices by almost 50 per cent. But, there is no instance of raising fuel oil prices by 50 per cent at anywhere in the world. Even, the finance minister has admitted that poor suffer most due to oil price hike.

JSD president said, “Our movement is against the system of government which has snatched the voting rights and constitutional rights of people. Price of everything has increased in the country due to fuel oil price hike. The government has become hostage to syndicate. Disclose the list of names of people who have accumulated funds in Swiss banks.”

Rab said whenever Awami League comes to power, they bring famine with them. Rice price of Tk 10 a kg turns into Tk 50 a kg. “Rakkhi Bahini comes whenever Awami League comes to power. Helmet Bahini comes whenever they take over power.”

Addressing the government, the JSD president said, “Sri Lankan president had to flee the country amid widespread protest from people. You should think how you would flee the country. I warn you that those who resorted to torture on people for long 14 years, involved in rampant corruption, implicated thousands of opposition leaders and activists in false cases, and made them the victims of forced disappearances, they would never be allowed to leave the country so easily.”

“We don’t want mere change of the government. We want reform of the system of governance and constitution. Power should have to handover back to people’s hands. There should be accountability at every sphere of the government,” he said.

Comprising JSD, Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Gana Odhikar Parishad, Ganasanghati Andolon, Bhasani Onusari Parishad and Rastra Sangskar Andolon, Ganatantra Mancha was floated on Monday.

Ganasanghati Andolon’s coordinator Jonayed Saki said they had been compelled to hold rally and demonstration on the first day of floating Ganatantra Mancha.

He said the fuel oil prices were increased at midnight suddenly from 41 per cent to 51 per cent. “What were the reasons to raise fuel oil prices? Such a decision has thrown the lives of people into grave uncertainty.”

Presided over by Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, the rally was also addressed by Gana Adhikar Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Huq Nur, Rashed Khan, Rastra Sangskar Andolon leader Hasnat Qayyum, Imran Imon, Biplobi Workers Party’s general secretary Saiful Huq, Akbar Khan, Bhasani Onusari Parishad’s Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, JSD’s Tania Rab, and Nagorik Oikya’s Shahidullah Kaiser, among others.