India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods

India has for the first time used a land port in Bangladesh to transport its goods in the northeastern state of Meghalaya from Kolkata as part of a bilateral accord.

A goods-laden vehicle reached Meghalaya from Kolkata on Wednesday, using Sylhet’s Tamabil land port under the ‘Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India (ACMP), reports UNB’.

On August 1, a goods-laden ship from Kolkata reached Mongla port on August 7.

Under the consignment, a total of 16,380 metric tonnes of iron rods of Electro Steel Casting Ltd was sent to Meghalaya.

Customs officials said under the ACMP, India started its transportation on an experimental basis after a trial run in 2020.

In October, 2018, a deal was signed between India and Bangladesh to transport goods in north-eastern states of India using Chattogram and Mongla ports.