Russia keen to export 3 lakh mts wheat to Bangladesh

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskyi on Thursday expressed his country’s interest to export three lakh metric tons of wheat to Bangladesh.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder thanked the Ambassador for such interest , saying that wheat export by Russia will play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two discussed various issues, including Bangladesh’s economic progress, expansion of trade and businesses between the two countries and wheat export from Russia.

“Bangladesh and Russia have a wonderful relation. This relation is resulting into increased trade and investments between the two countries,” Sadhan said.

The Minister recalled with gratitude Russia’s assistance in rebuilding Bangladesh’s economy and infrastructure both during and after the Liberation War.

Md Ismail Hossain, Secretary of the Food Ministry, Md Shakhawat Hossain, Director General (DG) of the Food Directorate, and other high-ups of the Food Ministry were present during the meeting.