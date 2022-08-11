Shakib cancels contract with Betwinner News after BCB warning

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan cancelled his contract with Betwinner News after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took a stern position against his contract with the betting company brand.

“Shakib sent us a letter confirming the cancellation of his contract with that company,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told UNB Thursday.

According to BCB’s regulation, no cricketer can work for any organisation that is involved in betting-related activities.

Also, every player needs to take the permission of the board before partnering with any organisation as an ambassador. But Shakib did not do so while teaming up with Betwinner News.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy against betting and betting-related activities,” BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon told the media earlier in the day. “If Shakib continues his contract with the betting organisation, we will not consider him for the national team.”

Meanwhile, the BCB is yet to announce the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup due to its issue with Shakib.

Nazmul said the board will announce the squad by Saturday.