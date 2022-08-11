Why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank, asks HC

The High Court wanted to know why the Bangladesh government did not seek any information from Switzerland to keep money in the Swiss Banks.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the state have been asked to provide an explanation by August 14.

An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued a suo moto rule in this regard on Thursday

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

On Wednesday, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard said the government has never asked for specific information of any Swiss bank account holders.

“We have provided the government all available information on how to reach an agreement on these matters, but no request has been submitted regarding particular funds,” she said at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh at the Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday.