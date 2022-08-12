4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four people along with stolen goods of Rampal power plant from Fakirhat upazila in Bagerhat district on Thursday night.

The arrested are Russel, 38, Asad Sheikh, 32, Sohel Sheikh, 21, and Subrata Roy, 21.

RAB-6 confirmed the matter with a press release to media.

According to the press release, a total of 500 kilograms of aluminum plain sheet were stolen from Ganatra Heavy Lifters company under the power plant on August 9. Besides, some electric tools were also stolen from electric cable drum of the company on August 10.

A written complaint was submitted by sight in-charge of the company to RAB on August 11.

Based on the complaint, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in Katakhali crossing area at about 11:00 pm and arrested the accused along with the stolen goods.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, it added.