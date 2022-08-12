Bangladeshis living in heaven: Foreign Minister

The people of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to many other countries in the global recession situation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

“A certain group is spreading fear that Bangladesh will face a situation like Sri Lanka. It has no basis in reality. People of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to many other countries,” said the minister while talking to reporters in Sylhet on Friday.

Momen attended an emergency meeting to solve the airport land acquisition problem at MAG Osmani International Airport in the city.

When asked whether new information would be sought from the Swiss bank, Momen said that they (Switzerland) do not want to provide information when asked for information about money launderers from Bangladesh. It is their inherent issue, he added.

Momen said, “The Finance Ministry sought information from the Swiss banks mentioning names of 67 individuals. At that time, they provided information on one individual. Information was sought several times.”

The Foreign Minister said Switzerland is Bangladesh’s friend and urged them not to provide misinformation.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, Awami Legaue’s Sylhet district acting president Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Sylhet city president Masuk Uddin Ahmad were present at that time.