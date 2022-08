One electrocuted in Sylhet

A young man was electrocuted at Golapganj upazila in Sylhet district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased was Tipu Ahmed, 26, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Dattarail Lalmati area of the upazila.

According to local sources, Tipu came in contact with an electric wire while working in his house, leaving him critically injured.

Family members rescued him and took to hospital where he was declared dead.