Teacher killed in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A primary school teacher was killed in a road accident at Shaistaganj upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was Supta Das, 28, daughter of Pabitra Das, a resident of Mahmudpur village under Sadar upazila of the district. Supta Das was an assistant teacher at Nishapat Government Primary School in Shaestaganj Upazila

It was learnt that Supta was going to her school by an auto-rickshaw at around 9 am. On the way, Supta fell down on the road while the auto-rickshaw lost control near a bridge on the Deundi road, leaving her injured.

Locals rescued her and rushed to hospital where she died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.