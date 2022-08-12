Education Minister Dipu Moni speaks at the 17th National Conference of Bangladesh Polytechnic Shikkhak Samity and a seminar organised in observance of National Mourning Day in Dhaka on Friday (August 12).

The government is contemplating introduction of a two-day weekly holiday at educational institutions soon, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.

She said such an initiative is being considered to save electricity at educational institutions.

The Education Minister stated it while speaking at the 17th National Conference of Bangladesh Polytechnic Shikkhak Samity and a seminar organised in observance of National Mourning Day in Dhaka on Friday (August 12).

Highlighting the government’s new curricula and projects in technical education, the Education Minister said the government has placed special emphasis on acquiring technical skills. “We want to ensure that our students become skilled in technical education. The government of Sheikh Hasina has paid attention on how to turn students into humane and creative human beings.

The Education Minister said the government is considering establishing a technical training centre at each upazila in the country.

“Fifty such training centres have been provided with Tk 70 crore for setting up labs and related works,” he said.

So, we should not allocate money only, we must also to spend the money for achieving skills by students.