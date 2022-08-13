90 lakh people didn’t receive 2nd dose of Covid vaccine: Health Minister

The government is going to launch an annual health checkup facility for common people in public hospitals from next year, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday.

“A project has already been undertaken in this regard. If everything goes well, it will be possible to launch the service in January next year,” said the minister while talking to the members of Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum after inaugurating the Neonatal Specialised Care Centre at Manikganj 250 Bed General Hospital on Saturday (13 August).

He said people can get their health checkups done in government hospitals by paying for specific packages.

The minister went on to say, “It will be possible to detect diseases in the quickest possible time. This will reduce the number of deaths from non-communicable diseases.”

Zahid Maleque also noted that 90,000 newborns die every year in Bangladesh.

“To achieve the SDG goals, we need to reduce child mortality. To this end, specialised service centres have been set up at 61 centers in about 50 districts across the country,” he added.

The minister said that newborns suffering from various diseases will get specialised services in these service centres.

