Dakshin Surma library will enlighten locals: Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the new public library in Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet will act as a learning centre that will help enlighten people.

“There is a dearth of libraries in our country. Amid this shortage, Dakshin Surma Public Library will contribute in creating an environment of practicing knowledge in the area,” Momen said at the inauguration ceremony of the library on Friday.

The Minister advised the library authorities to maintain it properly and also preserve the books and documents in digital formats. He also assured of necessary assistance in this regard.

In his address, Momen lauded the initiatives of late Nurul Islam, the library’s founder and writer of ‘Probashir Kotha’, who’s also known for his role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

“Nurul has worked for the development of Sylhet in particular and Bangladesh in general throughout his life. Nurul and late Abul Maal Abdul Muhit had jointly protested the killing of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. Nurul had also worked for solving the problems and meeting the demands of expatriate Bangladeshis,” the Foreign Minister said.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Nurul Islam’s wife Nargis Islam. His daughter Munzereen Rashid, local MP Habibur Rahman Habib, and Nusrat Laila Nira, upazila nirbahi officer of Dakshin Surma, spoke at the event.

Sylhet City Corporation councillor Azadur Rahman Azad, among others, attended the event.