Ministers, MPs, AL leaders and workers live in paradise: GM Quader

Not the common people of Bangladesh but the ministers and MPs live in paradise, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday (August 13).

He made the remarks at a function held at the JP Chairman’s political office at Banani in the capital.

Several leaders of LDP joined Jatiya Party at the function.

On Friday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said people of Bangladesh live in paradise compared to many countries of the world. His remarks led to widespread criticism among different strata of the society.

However, Momen explained about his remarks regarding the people of Bangladesh living in paradise.

Referring to the foreign minister’s remarks, the JP chairman said, “In fact, the Foreign Minister made the remarks referring to the ruling Awami League’s ministers, MPs, leaders and workers’ financial statuses.”

GM Quader said, “Country’s ministers, MPs and AL workers live in paradise, because they have accumulated huge wealth getting involved in rampant corruption. They don’t feel any scarcity. They have been laundering foreign currencies worth thousands of crores of taka every year.”

“The government is also not taking any steps against corrupts and money launderers to save the skins of its own people,” he said.

The JP chairman said common people have become desperate amid serious financial crises. They face unprecedented sufferings due to price hike of essentials. Corrupts and looters don’t try to understand the sufferings of common people. The country’s people want to get rid off this suffocating situation. Jatiya Party is doing politics to liberate the country’s people.

LDP’s central vice-president Professor Dr Md Abu Zafar Siddiqui joined Jatiya Party offering flower bouquets to GM Quader at the function.

At that time, LDP’s central committee members HM Badruddoza, Imdadul Islam Sohan, Abdul Hye Noman, Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Ferdous Fahim, and others were present.