Momen explains what he meant by 'heaven'

Momen explains what he meant by ‘heaven’

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen Saturday said his comments were “twisted” as he meant that the people of Bangladesh are in a far better situation compared to other countries amid global crises.

“I said we are in a far better situation compared to other countries,” he told reporters. “But everyone wrote that I said heaven.”

Comparing the situation with other countries, the foreign minister Friday said people in Bangladesh are leading a happy life and “living in a heaven” compared to other countries.

He said a certain group is spreading panic claiming that Bangladesh will face a Sri Lanka-like situation. “This is baseless.”

Momen, however, acknowledged the challenges that Bangladesh is facing due to global crises.

He claimed Bangladesh has enough dollar reserves and is just maintaining a bit of austerity considering future crises.