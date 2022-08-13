Momen explains what he meant by ‘heaven’

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen Saturday said his comments were “twisted” as he meant that the people of Bangladesh are in a far better situation compared to other countries amid global crises.

“I said we are in a far better situation compared to other countries,” he told reporters. “But everyone wrote that I said heaven.”

Comparing the situation with other countries, the foreign minister Friday said people in Bangladesh are leading a happy life and “living in a heaven” compared to other countries.

He said a certain group is spreading panic claiming that Bangladesh will face a Sri Lanka-like situation. “This is baseless.”

Momen, however, acknowledged the challenges that Bangladesh is facing due to global crises.

He claimed Bangladesh has enough dollar reserves and is just maintaining a bit of austerity considering future crises.