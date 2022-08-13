Shakib Al Hasan to lead upcoming Asia Cup

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will lead the country’s team for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced 17-member squad led by Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday.

Other members of Asia Cup are Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, and Taskin Ahmed.

Earlier, BCB gave a condition to Shakib to terminate his contract with Betwinner news. Accordingly, Shakib cancelled the contract and informed BCB of the development.