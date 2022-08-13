Tea workers across country on strike

Bangladesh Tea Workers’ Union began their strike from Saturday morning for an indefinite period demanding an increase in their daily wages to Tk 300 from the existing Tk 120 per day.

The strike began at 6am where the tea workers from 167 tea gardens of the country took part.

Earlier on Friday, tea workers from various tea gardens in Moulvibazar abstained from work for two hours for the fourth consecutive day. They also carried out demonstrations and protest rallies to press home their demand.

Nripen Pal, Secretary (Acting) of the Union, said that the workers will carry on their strike till their demand is met.

Bijoy Hajra, President of Bangladesh Tea Workers’ Union Balishira Valley and Organizing Secretary of the Union’s Central Committee, said that rampant price hikes of daily essentials are making it impossible for the tea workers to run their families on a meager income of Tk 120 per day.

Though, the tea garden owners did not accept the workers’ demand, they bound to go for an strong movement.