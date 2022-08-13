Tk 73000cr being laundered from Bangladesh every year: BAJUS

Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) on Saturday said that around Tk73000 crore is being laundered from Bangladesh every year through gold smuggling.

They have sought the government’s tough action and cooperation of intelligence agencies and law enforcers to stop gold smuggling through Bangladesh, reports UNB.

BAJUS leaders said this at a press conference held at the association’s office in Bashundhara city complex in the capital on Saturday.

Enmaul Haque Khan, Chairman of BAJUS standing committee on Ant-Smuggling and Legal Enforcement, read out a written speech at the press conference.

Among others, Vice-chairman Bidhan Malakar, members Ikbal Uddin, Swapon Chandra Karmakar, Bikash Ghosh, Babul Rahman, were present at the function.

They claimed that Bangladesh is used as a transit of gold smuggling to neighboring countries by influential syndicates which should be stopped .

Gold worth around Tk200 crore is smuggled daily on average through Bangladesh airways, roads, and waterways, they said.

The jwellers’ association leaders said that they have prepared the report on gold smuggling and money laundering based on law enforcers’ information and newspaper reports regarding gold smuggling.

Replying to query BAJUS leaders said 15000 to 20000 bhoris of gold are being imported in Bangladesh through baggage of travelers which is legal.