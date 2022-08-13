UN HC for Human Rights due Sunday: Dhaka rejects ‘politically motivated efforts’

Bangladesh strongly hopes that the Chief of UN human rights mechanism would witness by herself how the country is doing miracles to keep on track their development journey; integrating human rights into it.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, no one in the country has died of starvation, said the government.

“Bangladesh, a country of 165 million, could afford to provide almost a million homes to the homeless. Over 10 million families are receiving basic food and essential supplies under its social security protection program,” MoFA said.

Bangladesh is promoting basic human rights like right to food, right to accommodation, right to development etc. for the people, it mentioned.

“No one is getting killed either in shopping malls, schools or worship places in Bangladesh,” MoFA said.