Bachelet assures UN’s continued efforts to ensure safe Rohingyas to Myanmar

violence and terrorism in past, and how the government has ensured safety and security combating all these challenges.

Both sides also appreciated the professional performances of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, including female peacekeepers.

The Home Minister, in response to the High Commissioner’s query, elaborated the government’s “sincere efforts” to fully implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.

He also highlighted the prevailing religious harmony in the country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Education Minister Dipu Moni briefed High Commissioner Bachelet on the measures undertaken by the government to ensure quality education, including introducing new curriculum, skill development initiatives, stipends for female students and access to education for disabled persons.

She also informed about the inclusive measures taken for the third gender people.

This is the first ever visit by any UN High Commissioner for Human Rights since the establishment of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights back in 1993.