Bangladesh reports one Covid death

Bangladesh on Sunday reported one Covid-19 death while it recorded 226 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“The single Covid-19 death was recorded in Chattogram division,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh reported 4.32 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 5,226 samples were tested during last 24 hours, the release added.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 155 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,313 people and infected 20,08,870 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,51,322 after another 479 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.14 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,313 fatalities, 12,895 occurred in Dhaka, 5,890 in Chattogram, 2,153 in Rajshahi, 3,731 in Khulna, 988 in Barishal, 1,339 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 894 in Mymensingh divisions.