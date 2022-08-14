UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka

“Bangladesh, a country of 165 million, could afford to provide almost a million homes to the homeless. Over 10 million families are receiving basic food and essential supplies under its social security protection program,” MoFA said.

Bangladesh is promoting basic human rights like right to food, right to accommodation, right to development etc. for the people, it mentioned.

“No one is getting killed either in shopping malls, schools or worship places in Bangladesh,” MoFA said.

Earlier, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said she will see the progress of Bangladesh on the rights front and will also be able to know about the challenges facing it.”

“They (PM Hasina and Bachelet) are very good friends,” the state minister said, adding that they have experience in working together.

She will also try to understand how climate change is affecting the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

Bachelet recently indicated that she would not seek a second term for personal reasons as her term as high commissioner draws to a close.

The government has strongly rejected what it says the visible “politically motivated efforts” of some corners to mislead the people by showcasing the visit of the UN High Commissioner as an occasion to “put undue pressure” on the government.