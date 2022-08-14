Zia and his family major beneficiaries of Bangabandhu murder: Info Minister

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has said Ziaur Rahman and his family were the major beneficiaries of the Bangabandhu’s murder. “It’s true and it’s reality,” he said.

“If anyone of you read the Bangabandhu murder case proceedings, you will be able to know from the testimonies of the accused and witnesses who were involved in this conspiracy, particularly, how Ziaur Rahman was the principal mastermind behind this conspiracy. Following the killing of Bangabandhu, Khandker Moshtaque had chosen Ziaur Rahman to make him chief of army staff. After the Bangabandhu murder, Ziaur Rahman had turned the Indemnity Ordinance into law, allowed the killers to flee the country and rehabilitated them offering the posts of ambassador at different embassies.”

The Information Minister was speaking at a discussion on the “National Mourning Day” at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Sunday (August 14).

Jatiya Press Club organised the discussion.

With Jatiya Press Club president Farida Yasmin in the chair, the discussion was addressed by Prime Minister’s former Media Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Principal Information Officer Golam Rahman, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha’s Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad, senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Dainik Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, BFUJ president Omar Faruque, DUJ president Sohel Haider Chowdhury, and general secretary Akhter Hossain, among others.

Jatiya Press Club’s joint general secretary Mainul Alam delivered address of welcome while treasurer Shahed Chowdhury took part in the discussion.