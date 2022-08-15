4 killed as girder falls from crane in Dhaka

Four passengers of a private car were killed and three other injured as a girder for an under-construction flyover fell from a crane in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday.

Uttara West Police Station Mohammad Mohsin said the incident took place in front of Arong outlet in Uttara in the afternoon.

He further said a girder of Rapid Transit (BRT) project fell on a private car, leaving four of its passengers dead.

“Two to three others were injured in the accident. They were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital.”