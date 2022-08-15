76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka

The High Commission of India in Dhaka on Monday observed the 76th Independence Day of India at the Chancery premises of the High Commission.

This year the independence day celebrations marked India’s 75th year of independence, reports UNB.

The celebrations were held with great fervor as part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

High Commissioner Vikram K. Doraiswami unfurled the national flag and read out excerpts from the President’s address to the nation.

A group of Indian community members led by IGCC teachers sang the national anthem and patriotic songs.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Indian community.