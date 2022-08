Death toll from viaduct falling in Uttara rises to 5

Five members of a family including a newlywed couple were killed as flyover viaduct collapsed on their private car in Uttara on Monday.

They were returning to bridegroom’s house in Ashulia after attending bridal feast in a community centre in Dakkhin Khan.

Inmates of the car were newlywed couple Ridoy and Riya Moni, bridegroom’s sister Jharna Begum and her two children Jannat,6, and Zakaria, 3.

Ridoy’s father Rubel, 50, was driving the car.