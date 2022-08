A fire broke out at a polythene factory in old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area on Monday noon.

A total of 10 fire fighting units are working to douse the blaze that originated at 12noon, said Fire Service and Civil Defence duty officer Khaleda Yasmin.

At first six units were rushed to the spot getting information. Later, four more joined.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, the duty officer added.