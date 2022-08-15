PM Sheikh Hasina pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum here on his 47th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some times as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of Aug 15, 1975 along with most of his family members.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the armed forces gave a state salute on the occasion, while the bugle played the last post.

The premier then offered Fateha and munajat at the grave seeking eternal peace of departed souls of the Father of the Nation, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib and other martyrs of Aug 15, 1975 massacre.

Prayers were also offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

Flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, later placed a wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Leaders of different associate bodies of AL also placed wreaths at the grave.

The prime minister along with cabinet members, party leaders and workers will also join a milad and doa mahfil on the mausoleum premises marking the National Mourning Day.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina arrived in Tungipara, the ancestral home of Bangabandhu, by an Air Force helicopter after placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka as part of the national programme on the day.

The prime minister also went to the Banani graveyard in city and spread flower petals on the graves of the martyrs of the Aug 15 carnage and offered fateha and joined a munajat there.