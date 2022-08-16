ASEAN envoys pay homage to Bangabandhu

The ASEAN Dhaka Committee’s (ADC) Heads of Mission and representatives gathered at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka on Tuesday (Aug 16) for a laying of wreath as a tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

The envoys paid homage to Bangabandhu as part of the observance of National Mourning Day 2022 and 47th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The ADC’s Heads of Mission and representatives subsequently stood in solemn silence as mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

The ADC’s Heads of Mission and representatives also visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, and prayed for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15, 1975.

The ASEAN envoys attended the event were: Haji Haris Haji Othman, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador of Indonesia; Ms. Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia; Aung Kyaw Moe, Ambassador of Myanmar; Ms. Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; Pham Viet Chien, Ambassador of Vietnam; Ms. Sheela Pillai, Head of Mission of the Singapore Consulate, Dhaka; Ms. Christian Hope V. Reyes, Chargé d’Affaires of the Philippines.

The ADC was established in the year 2014 and is comprised of eight ASEAN Missions based in Dhaka. The ADC chair is rotated every six months and is currently being chaired by