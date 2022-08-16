Girder falls on car: Chinese contractor firm officials sued for negligence

A case has been filed against China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) over the death of five people who were killed after a girder of the BRT project fell on their private car in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday.

Afran Mondal Babu, the brother of deceased Fahima Akhtar and Jharna Akhtar, filed the case with Uttara West Police Station on Monday midnight accusing the concerned officials of CGGC, the contractor firm, and the crane driver.

Uttara West Police Station OC Mohammad Mohsin said investigation is on and efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the accident.

The incident occurred near the Paradise Tower on Jashimuddin Road around 4:30 pm on Monday.

The deceased were as Rubel, 50, who was driving the car; his wife Fahima, 40, his sister-in-law Jhorna, 28, and Jhorna’s two children Jannat, 6, and Jakaria, 2, who got crushed inside the mangled car.

Injured Hridoy and Ria Moni got married on Saturday (August 13) and were going to the latter’s house in Gazipur along with five other relatives in the car.

Hridoy’s father Rubel was driving the car when the girder of the Gazipur Expressway fell on the vehicle when it was being moved by a crane in front of Gazipur Paradise Tower.

The crane, carrying an 80-tonne girder lost balance, tilted to one side and dropped it on the Gazipur-bound car, according to the police.