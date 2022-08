Following the recent hike in fuel prices, launch fare has been increased by 30 per cent.

It would come into effect from Tuesday (August 16).

Jahangir Alam Khan, Public Relations Officer of Shipping Ministry, confirmed the matter today.

The fare has been raised from Tk 2.30 to Tk 3 per km for the first 100 km, according to the notification. And after the initial 100km the fare has been fixed at Tk 2.60 per kilometer from the previous Tk 2.