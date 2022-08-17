Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death for two straight days

Bangladesh reported on Wednesday zero Covid-19 death for two straight days while it recorded 212 coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours.

“Bangladesh reported 4.54 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,666 samples were tested during last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 155 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,314 people and infected 20,09,434 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,52,504 after another 539 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.17 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,314 fatalities, 12,896 occurred in Dhaka, 5,890 in Chattogram, 2,153 in Rajshahi, 3,731 in Khulna, 988 in Barishal, 1,339 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 894 in Mymensingh divisions.