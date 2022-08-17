BNP explains human rights situation in Bangladesh to UN delegation

A BNP delegation on Wednesday met Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission’s (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, at a city hotel and discussed the country’s human rights situation.

The four-member BNP delegation, led by the party’s human rights affairs secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad, had around an hour-long meeting starting at 1:30pm with Mungoven at Hotel Intercontinental.

The other members of the delegation are BNP’s organising secretary Shyama Obaid, executive committee member Tabith Awal and former organising secretary missing M Ilyas Ali’s son Barrister Abrar Ilias.

Taking to reporters after the meeting, Asad said they talked about the human rights situation in Bangladesh at the meeting.

“We have explained the human rights situation in Bangladesh and talked about different incidents of human rights violation that were reported in the media,” he said.

Asked whether Mungoven made any comment about the human right situation in Bangladesh, he said, “He heard our speeches, but didn’t give any feedback. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights may talk about it during her press conference today (Wednesday).”

Shayama Obaid said the meeting was held with the delegation of UN Human Rights Commission’s (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific Section at the latter’s invitation.

She said the delegation, led by Rory Mungoven, Head of the OHCHR Asia-Pacific Section, which is now visiting Dhaka, was briefed on the overall human rights situation in Bangladesh.

Following the meeting, Shyama Obaid told journalists that the UN human rights delegation has been visiting Dhaka over the last four days.

“They (the UN human rights delegation) have talked with many people. They also talked with us. Bangladesh’s overall human rights situation was discussed. They didn’t express any reaction to us. They will hold an opinion sharing meeting and then tell the media,” she said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in Dhaka on August 14 on a four-day visit as Bangladesh looks forward to having a “constructive dialogue” with her for the promotion and protection of human rights.